CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

_____

002 FPUS55 KVEF 110826

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-111100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 55 to

65. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 73 to 83.

North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

$$

CAZ521-111100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 60 to

70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 79 to 89. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 66 to

71.

$$

CAZ520-111100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs around 100.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

99 to 102.

$$

CAZ522-111100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...

91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...116 to

119 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...

93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. Lows 75 to 78 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 78 in the mountains...

around 96 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-111100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

79 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

CAZ524-111100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

83 to 86.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109.

Lows 83 to 86.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

82 to 85.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

81 to 84.

$$

CAZ525-526-111100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...

76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 86 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...101 to 104 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...100 to 103 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather