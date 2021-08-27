CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 26, 2021

_____

840 FPUS55 KVEF 271001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-272300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 74 to 84. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ521-272300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ520-272300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 100. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to

72. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

$$

CAZ522-272300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

89 to 92 in the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 68 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in the mountains...around 117 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70 in the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in

the mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90 in

the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 109 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-272300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows 72 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

$$

CAZ524-272300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84. Highs

106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

$$

CAZ525-526-272300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...102 to 105 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 100 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

93 to 96 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather