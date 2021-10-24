CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

CAZ519-242300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

211 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then snow showers and chance of rain showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation generally 10 to 18 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 39 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

36 to 46. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 61 to 66.

CAZ521-242300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

211 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 40 to

50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming

west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 44 to

49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 44 to

49.

CAZ520-242300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

211 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 74. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 49 to 52. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Rain showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 36 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows 49 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

75 to 78.

CAZ522-242300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

211 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 50 to 53 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-242300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

211 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Colder. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs 70 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

79 to 82.

CAZ524-242300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

211 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 74. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 43 to

46. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs 72 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

CAZ525-242300-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

211 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...45 to 48 around

Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs 74 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

81 to 84.

CAZ526-242300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

211 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 51 to 54.

West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Highs

82 to 85.

