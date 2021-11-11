CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

CAZ519-111200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

CAZ521-111200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

CAZ520-111200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ522-111200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...61 to

64 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-111200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs 80 to

83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

73 to 76.

CAZ524-111200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

81 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs 79 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

CAZ525-526-111200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

56 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

55 to 58.

