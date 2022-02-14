CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 13, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

226 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

226 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers after

midnight. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to

28. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. Colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 34 to

39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

51 to 56.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

226 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 35 to

40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

53 to 58.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

226 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. and patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 60 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 39 to

42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

226 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...80 to

83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 36 to

39 in the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 33 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39 in

the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 in the mountains...around 78 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41 in the mountains...around

49 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around 81 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44 in the mountains...

around 51 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61 in the mountains...around

79 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

226 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows

46 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Chance of

sprinkles. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 56 to 59. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 65 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 72.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

226 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. A trace to no accumulation.

Highs around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

66 to 69.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

46 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 72.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

226 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Chance of

sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 44 to 47 in

Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...40 to 43 near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 70 near Joshua Tree. Lows

44 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 75 in Twentynine Palms...

around 71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

