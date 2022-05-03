CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

CAZ519-031100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 55 to 60.

CAZ521-031100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 56 to 62.

CAZ520-031100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 53.

Highs 79 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 69.

CAZ522-031100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 85 in the mountains...

around 106 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 61 in the

mountains...around 77 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 86 to 89 in

the mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 81 to

84 in the mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek. Lows 53 to 56 in

the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 69 to 72 in

the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around 86 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-031100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

53 to 56. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 95 to 98.

Lows 65 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 89 to 92. Lows

60 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 79 to 82.

Lows 52 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 74.

CAZ524-031100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs 96 to 99.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs around 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs 79 to 82.

CAZ525-526-031100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...

around 95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 72 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

