CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

_____

333 FPUS55 KVEF 221001

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-222300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ521-222300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs 67 to

77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ520-222300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 85. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs 86 to

89. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ522-222300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...105 to 108 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows 59 to

62 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...111 to 114 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 69 in the

mountains...around 88 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around 118 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around

118 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-222300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 92. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows 69 to

72. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 94 to 97. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs 104 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ524-222300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 95. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 80. Highs 105 to

108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82.

Highs 104 to 107.

$$

CAZ525-526-222300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

around 110 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in

Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather