CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 6, 2022

694 FPUS55 KVEF 070811

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-071100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

around 66.

$$

CAZ521-071100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 82. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 65. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

around 66.

$$

CAZ520-071100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 94. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 96. Lows

around 74.

$$

CAZ522-071100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...around 93 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 70 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 89 in

the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 71 in

the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 72 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...around 112 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 72 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-071100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 102.

Lows around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

around 79.

$$

CAZ524-071100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 99. Lows 80 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers. Highs around 99. Lows around 81. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 101. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81. Highs

around 101.

$$

CAZ525-526-071100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley...around 81 near Joshua

Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley...around 103 near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...

93 to 96 around Yucca Valley...around 98 near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca

Valley...around 80 near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around 97 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 83 in Twentynine Palms...around 77 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around 96 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 104 in Twentynine Palms...around 99 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 84 in

Twentynine Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 104 in Twentynine Palms...around 99 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

