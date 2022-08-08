CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 7, 2022

_____

599 FPUS55 KVEF 080801

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

101 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-081100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

101 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 76. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

82. Lows around 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

$$

CAZ521-081100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

101 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to

82. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

83. Lows around 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ520-081100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

101 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 94. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 93. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 95.

Lows around 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

$$

CAZ522-081100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

101 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...around 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...around 113 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...around

111 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

90 in the mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek. Lows around

72 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-081100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

101 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

around 79.

$$

CAZ524-081100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

101 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 76 to 79. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 99.

Lows around 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 81.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 99. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 82.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers.

Highs around 100. Lows around 82. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ525-526-081100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

101 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley...around 99 near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua

Tree. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca

Valley...around 97 near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

103 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 84 in

Twentynine Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around 97 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers.

Lows around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 103 in Twentynine

Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 84 in

Twentynine Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather