CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022

_____

321 FPUS55 KVEF 120807

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-121100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

67. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 66. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ521-121100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

68. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 65. Highs around 83.

$$

CAZ520-121100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 99. Lows

around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 95.

$$

CAZ522-121100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

115 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

114 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 93 in the

mountains...around 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 73 in the

mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 92 in the

mountains...around 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 73 in the

mountains...around 91 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around

112 at Furnace Creek. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...around

91 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-121100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.

Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

CAZ524-121100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 76 to 79. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

around 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 82.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 81.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 98. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

CAZ525-121100-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

106 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua Tree. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley...around 98 near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 99 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 85 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 97 near Joshua Tree. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 83 in

Twentynine Palms...around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...around

96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

CAZ526-121100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

106 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 100 to 103.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 83 to 86. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

Lows around 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 84.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

$$

