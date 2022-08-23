CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

076 FPUS55 KVEF 230857

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-231100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 86. Lows

around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

82 to 87.

CAZ521-231100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87.

Lows around 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

62 to 67.

CAZ520-231100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 99.

Lows 71 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

CAZ522-231100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...

around 94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around

118 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 92 in

the mountains...around 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 72 in

the mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 92 in

the mountains...around 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 112 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-231100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 75.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows around 75.

CAZ524-231100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers. Highs 96 to 99.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 74 to 77.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 81. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs 100 to 103.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

CAZ525-526-231100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley...around 103 near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers. Highs 100 to

103 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley...around

98 near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102 in

Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 77 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

106 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 82 in Twentynine

Palms...around 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

