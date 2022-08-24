CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

707 FPUS55 KVEF 240857

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-241100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ521-241100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

62 to 67.

$$

CAZ520-241100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 98.

Lows 71 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

$$

CAZ522-241100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...

around 94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...

around 117 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...around

113 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 92 in the

mountains...around 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 71 in the

mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around

114 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 in the mountains...

around 88 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in the mountains...

around 88 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around

113 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-241100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows

around 78.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 74 to

77.

$$

CAZ524-241100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows 75 to 78. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 96. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows 75 to 78. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103.

Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ525-526-241100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley...

around 98 near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...

92 to 95 around Yucca Valley...around 96 near Joshua Tree.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

106 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows around 83 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine

Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 82 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

