CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ 620 FPUS55 KVEF 100812 ZFPVEF Zone Forecast Product for Nevada National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 111 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-101100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 111 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 60 to 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs around 76. Lows around 62. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 58. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 75. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Highs 74 to 79. $$ CAZ521-101100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 111 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 52 to 62. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs 74 to 79. Lows around 62. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows around 59. Highs around 75. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows around 56. $$ CAZ520-101100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 111 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 82 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 84 to 87. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around 88. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 68. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 87. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65. Highs around 87. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Highs around 87. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. $$ CAZ522-101100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 111 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...around 102 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...around 89 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around 107 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains... around 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 67 in the mountains...around 87 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64 in the mountains... around 84 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in the mountains...around 104 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 81 in the mountains...around 104 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around 105 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-101100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 111 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 74. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 85 to 88. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 70 to 73. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 94. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 72. Highs around 94. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs around 94. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. $$ CAZ524-101100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 111 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 85 to 88. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 95. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows around 75. Highs around 95. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 94. Lows 72 to 75. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs 94 to 97. $$ CAZ525-526-101100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 111 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley...around 83 near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley...around 90 near Joshua Tree. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley...around 72 near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 97 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 78 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 97 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 98 in Twentynine Palms...around 91 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 76 in Twentynine Palms...around 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather