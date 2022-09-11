CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

194 FPUS55 KVEF 110742

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1241 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-111100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1241 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs around 74. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 57.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 75. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ521-111100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1241 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 76. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to

74. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 51 to 61. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 75. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 58.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 75. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ520-111100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1241 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 87. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 83 to

86. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 88. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

87. Lows 62 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

CAZ522-111100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1241 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

around 88 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80 in the mountains...around 108 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

around 87 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 76 to

79 in the mountains...around 106 at Furnace Creek. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

around 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 81 in the mountains...around 104 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63 in the mountains...

around 84 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in the

mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-111100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1241 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 93. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 94.

Lows 69 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows around 69.

CAZ524-111100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1241 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 89 to 92. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 72. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs around 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 72. Highs

96 to 99.

CAZ525-526-111100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1241 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around

Yucca Valley...around 90 near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley...

around 89 near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

97 in Twentynine Palms...around 91 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine

Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 75 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

