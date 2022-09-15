CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-151100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 49.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 48. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 65. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ521-151100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 62 to 72. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

48 to 53. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 67.

Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

Highs around 68.

CAZ520-151100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 56 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 84. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 57. Highs 82 to 85.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

around 78. Lows around 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ522-151100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...around

101 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...around 101 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 in the mountains...around

100 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55 in the mountains...

around 75 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around 98 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 in

the mountains...around 75 at Furnace Creek. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-151100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 84 to 87.

CAZ524-151100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

Highs around 90.

CAZ525-526-151100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine

Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...84 to

87 around Yucca Valley...around 89 near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley...around 89 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 96 in Twentynine

Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

68 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around

85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

