CAZ519-231100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 58 to 63. $$ CAZ521-231100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 81. Lows 58 to 63. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 58 to 63. $$ CAZ520-231100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 66 to 69. $$ CAZ522-231100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains... around 76 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...around 103 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains... around 80 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...around 107 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains... around 83 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 109 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 in the mountains... around 83 at Furnace Creek. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-231100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs around 100. $$ CAZ524-231100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 75. Highs 99 to 102. $$ CAZ525-526-231100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley...around 94 near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley...around 97 near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around 99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. 