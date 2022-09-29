CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

CAZ519-291100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ521-291100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ520-291100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

Highs around 90.

CAZ522-291100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

around 83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...around

109 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around

105 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around 106 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63 in

the mountains...around 81 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 84 in

the mountains...around 107 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-291100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 95. Lows around

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 96.

CAZ524-291100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

Highs 95 to 98.

CAZ525-526-291100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley...around 74 near Joshua

Tree. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley...around 94 near Joshua Tree. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...89 to

92 around Yucca Valley...around 93 near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...

65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in Twentynine Palms...around

92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

76 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...around

93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 74 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...around 93 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

