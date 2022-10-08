CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022

_____

969 FPUS55 KVEF 080737

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-081100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

50 to 55.

$$

CAZ521-081100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

49 to 54.

$$

CAZ520-081100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84.

Lows 60 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

around 60.

$$

CAZ522-081100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...around

105 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...

around 77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...around 103 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...

around 77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

79 in the mountains...around 103 at Furnace Creek. Lows around

60 in the mountains...around 77 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-081100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

Highs around 88.

$$

CAZ524-081100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 89. Lows

64 to 67.

$$

CAZ525-526-081100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine

Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...84 to

87 around Yucca Valley...around 88 near Joshua Tree. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...83 to

86 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in Twentynine Palms...

around 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...around 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

92 in Twentynine Palms...around 85 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around

84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around 84 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather