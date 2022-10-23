CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

131 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

CAZ519-231100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

131 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 30. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

37 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

CAZ521-231100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

131 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 58.

Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ520-231100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

131 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 71.

Lows 44 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46.

Highs around 70.

CAZ522-231100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

131 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

around 55 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

around 57 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 66 in the mountains...

around 85 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45 in the mountains...

around 59 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43 in the mountains...

around 57 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around

84 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-231100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

131 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 76.

Lows 49 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 71. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

CAZ524-231100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

131 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

53. Highs 75 to 78.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 72. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

CAZ525-231100-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

131 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust.

Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

63 to 66 around Yucca Valley...around 67 near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 54 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 75 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 74 in

Twentynine Palms...around 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 49 to 52.

CAZ526-231100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

131 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 56. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 75.

Lows 53 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 53.

