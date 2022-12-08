CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1156 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

CAZ519-081200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1156 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 24 to

34. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Highs 27 to 37. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 42.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in

the evening, then snow showers and rain showers after midnight.

Not as cold. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant

accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 37.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows around 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

25. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 35.

CAZ521-081200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1156 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 37. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 19 to 27. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature around 30.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 37. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 23. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

31.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

21. Highs around 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 32.

CAZ520-081200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1156 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 48. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

trace to no accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 54. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers likely in

the evening, then rain showers and snow showers after midnight.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 49. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

28. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

CAZ522-081200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1156 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 45 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...around 65 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 65 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...around 46 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around 67 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Not as cool. Snow may be heavy at times.

Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Accumulations

are possible. Highs around 46 in the mountains...around 69 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 29 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

40 in the mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 27 in

the mountains...around 41 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 40 in

the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-081200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1156 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 46. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs around 57. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 38. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

33. Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

CAZ524-081200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1156 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

Lows 40 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 58.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 39. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

Highs 51 to 54.

CAZ525-526-081200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1156 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 36 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...53 to

56 around Yucca Valley...around 57 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 37 near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 60 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 63 in Twentynine Palms...around 57 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 42 in Twentynine Palms...around 37 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57 in Twentynine Palms...

around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 in

Twentynine Palms...around 33 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...around 51 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

