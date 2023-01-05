CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

_____

697 FPUS55 KVEF 050747

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1146 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-051200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1146 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers late in the evening, then snow showers and rain showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

generally 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 6600 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

South winds 35 to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation generally

4 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 30 inches. Highs

26 to 36. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 14 to 24. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely and chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Accumulations

are possible. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the morning, then snow showers with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 41. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and rain

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations

are possible. Lows around 34. Highs 38 to 43. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 29. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 39.

$$

CAZ521-051200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1146 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers late in the evening, then snow showers and rain showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 6700 feet. Lows

28 to 36. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny with slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation

generally 3 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 17 inches.

Snow level 6100 feet. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 19 to 29. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 39. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

rain showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 39.

$$

CAZ520-051200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1146 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain showers late in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches.

Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 29 to 32.

South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 37. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 52. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 51. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ522-051200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1146 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...around 53 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

generally 3 to 6 inches. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around

68 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

30 to 33 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 66 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

around 44 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 46 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 47 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow showers. Highs around

47 in the mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 37 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 45 in the mountains...around 65 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Accumulations are possible.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around 68 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around

48 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45 in the mountains...

around 66 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-051200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1146 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 47. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 57. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows 40 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows 43 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 61. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 42.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

$$

CAZ524-051200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1146 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 53 to 56. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

36 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

43. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows around 47. Highs 60 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 43. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

$$

CAZ525-526-051200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1146 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 43 near Joshua Tree.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley...

around 56 near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine

Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...54 to

57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 37 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. Highs

around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 41 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...around

45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 46 in

Twentynine Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

