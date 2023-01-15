CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023

_____

598 FPUS55 KVEF 150752

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-151200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers likely late in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Lows

14 to 24. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs 22 to 32. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog after

midnight. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Snow showers. Patchy dense

fog. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulations

are possible. Highs 23 to 33. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Colder. Lows 10 to 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 34. Lows

around 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 22.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 33. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CAZ521-151200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers late in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

19 to 29. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 27 to 37. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 26 to 36. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 24.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 37.

Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 36.

Lows 22 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 33. Lows 22 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CAZ520-151200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

late in the evening, then chance of rain showers and slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 34. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 44 to

47. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4200 feet. Lows 31 to 34.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Rain showers and snow showers. Accumulations are possible. Snow

level 4600 feet. Highs 43 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 48. Lows

around 31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 48.

Lows 29 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 45. Lows around

30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ522-151200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 30 to

33 in the mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 39 to 42 in the

mountains...around 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to

33 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Rain showers and snow showers. Accumulations are possible. Snow

level 4900 feet. Highs around 40 in the mountains...around 63 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30 in the mountains...around

45 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43 in the mountains...around 64 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 29 in the mountains...around

40 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 42 in the mountains...around

62 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29 in the

mountains...around 39 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 42 in

the mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 29 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 41 to 44 in the

mountains...around 63 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-151200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 40 to

43. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. A

trace to no accumulation. Highs 50 to 53. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 55. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 54. Lows

35 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 55.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 54. Lows 33 to 36.

$$

CAZ524-151200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 40 to 43. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. A

trace to no accumulation. Highs 51 to 54. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows

40 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 51 to 54.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 38.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 55.

Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 54. Lows 34 to 37.

$$

CAZ525-526-151200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers late in the evening, then chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine

Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...

51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 48 in

Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...

51 to 54 around Yucca Valley...around 55 near Joshua Tree. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 43 in

Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58 in Twentynine Palms...around

53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39 in Twentynine Palms...

around 35 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

59 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 55 near

Joshua Tree. Lows around 39 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 35 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 57 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 39 in Twentynine Palms...around 35 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather