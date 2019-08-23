CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
487 FPUS56 KLOX 231026
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
CAZ041-232315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Strongest near the coast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around
90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid to upper 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ040-232315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Strongest near the coast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ547-232315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ548-232315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-232315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s
to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except
around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid
70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except
around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ044-045-232315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to
around 80 nearest the coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest
the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the
coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to
around 80 nearest the coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to
around 80 nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ088-232315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ053-232315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-232315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-232315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Strongest around
Lake Palmdale.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around
70 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
in the evening. Strongest around Lake Palmdale.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 93 to
103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
$$
CAZ039-232315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler beaches.
Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ034-035-232315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland. South winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
mid 80s inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the
80s to around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around
90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to
mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to
mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-232315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ052-232315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper
50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-232315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas
Valley after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the lower 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to
101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo
Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ051-232315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper
50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper
50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-232315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 91 to
100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ087-232315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
$$
CAZ550-232315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to
mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to
mid 80s interior.
$$
CAZ549-232315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
326 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
$$
