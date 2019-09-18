CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

CAZ041-190030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

CAZ040-190030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

CAZ039-190030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Below passes

and canyons, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Below passes and canyons, areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

North winds around 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Below

passes and canyons, northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

CAZ087-190030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

CAZ044-045-190030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ547-190030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ548-190030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ046-190030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ088-190030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ054-190030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-190030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ053-190030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low cloud and fog near the

Kern County line late. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog

near the Kern County line. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ052-190030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog on the

interior slopes in the morning. Highs from the 70s to around

80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ051-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ034-035-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

CAZ036-190030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ037-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the Salinas Valley late. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ038-190030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ549-190030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the

mid 80s interior.

CAZ550-190030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid

to upper 80s interior.

Thompson

www.weather.gov/losangeles

