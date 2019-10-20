CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019
_____
341 FPUS56 KLOX 201014
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
CAZ041-210015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland. Below passes and canyons...North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds will be strongest from
Malibu to Hollywood.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in theupper 50s to mid 60s. Local north
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Local north winds 15
to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to around 90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s
to mid 80s at the beaches to the upper 80s inland. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-210015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and
60s. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ040-210015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s at the
beaches to the upper 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ039-210015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Below passes and
canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower 70s cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to
upper 70s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ548-210015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-210015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds diminishing later in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-210015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 25
to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Winds dimininishing later in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the west 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to
around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-210015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds diminishing later in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the
lower to mid 60s in the hills. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s except
the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ088-210015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ059-210015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in
the hills. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the
mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s except the mid to upper 50s in the hills. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 50s in
the hills.
$$
CAZ054-210015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations
to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with
gusts to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s
to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s
to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-210015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog on
the northern slopes. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-210015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog on the
interior slopes in the morning. Highs from the 70s to around
80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s
to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-210015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid
80s to mid 90s inland. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s and 50s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches
to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-210015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ037-210015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.
$$
CAZ051-210015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at
high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations. East winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-210015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.
$$
CAZ549-210015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around
80 interior.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ550-210015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
314 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the
lower 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the
lower to mid 80s interior.
$$
ASR
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather