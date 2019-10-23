CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019
111 FPUS56 KLOX 231018
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
CAZ041-240000-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 3 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper
80s to mid 90s inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Local north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph below passes
and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills by morning.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 90s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph below passes and canyons from
Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas
of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 90s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph below passes and canyons from
Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s inland.
CAZ087-240000-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. Northeast winds 15 to 25
mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
the lower 70s across the interior.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
CAZ040-240000-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 3 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid to
upper 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph by morning.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 90s inland. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35
mph to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at the beaches to the 90s
inland. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ039-240000-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid
70s to around 80 cooler beaches. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to
upper 60s in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ548-240000-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Local northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of northeast winds 15
to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph, strongest in the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
CAZ547-240000-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Areas of north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid
to upper 60s in the hills. Areas of north to northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph late. Possible
gusts to 60 mph by morning.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of north to northeast
winds 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Areas of north to northeast
winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Areas of
north to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to
60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph by
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ046-240000-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except the lower
to mid 50s colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
possible gusts to 60 mph by morning.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of northeast winds 30
to 40 mph with possible gusts to 65 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except
the mid to upper 50s colder valleys. Areas of northeast winds 25
to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Areas of
northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph by afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the
upper 40s to mid 50s colder valleys.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ044-045-240000-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid
60s to around 70 in the hills. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25
mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph late. Possible gusts to 60 mph by
morning.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of
northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Areas of northeast winds
25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of
northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph by afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.
CAZ088-240000-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph late.
Possible gusts to 60 mph by morning.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of
northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to
60 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of
northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph by afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ059-240000-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except
the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the
lower to mid 50s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ054-240000-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations
to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph late.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to
65 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to
60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph by
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
CAZ053-240000-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph late.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas
of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 65 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts
to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas
of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph by afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper
20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around
60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
CAZ052-240000-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Local north to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Local north to
northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Local
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Local
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-240000-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. North winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower
to mid 60s in the hills. Local north winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Local northeast winds
15 to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Local
northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Local northeast winds
15 to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the 70s inland.
CAZ036-240000-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except in the
60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Local
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Local
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Local northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
CAZ037-240000-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. East winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Local
northeast 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
CAZ051-240000-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas
of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ038-240000-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. East winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. East
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ549-240000-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the
lower 70s interior.
CAZ550-240000-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
318 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in
the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the
upper 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
