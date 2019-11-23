CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...DELAYED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
CAZ041-240145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast with local gusts to
30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ040-240145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas
of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting
to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ547-240145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ548-240145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Areas of northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
CAZ046-240145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except
around 40 colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 40 colder valleys.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder valleys. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except around 30
colder valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ044-045-240145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25
mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph
decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ088-240145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas
of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
CAZ053-240145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. North
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow becoming likely after midnight.
Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 11 to 18 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the mid 20s to lower 30s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations
to 8 to 15 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the mid 20s to around 30 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at
low elevations to 1 to 8 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the 40s to
around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 at high
elevations.
CAZ054-240145-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
55 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from
the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at
high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow becoming likely after midnight.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid
20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations
to the mid 20s to around 30 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the 40s to
around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 at high
elevations.
CAZ059-240145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s
to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and foothill snow showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and foothills snow showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and foothill snow showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ039-240145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of
northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
late afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid to
upper 40s in the hills. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ034-035-240145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Local northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills. North winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 40s at the beaches to the mid
50s inland. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ036-240145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and foothill snow showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s
except around 40 in the hills. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ052-240145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Lows from the upper
30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the 30s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations
to the 30s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 40s to
lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.
CAZ037-240145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid 40s in the
Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and foothill snow showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and foothill snow showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and foothill snow showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s
except the mid to upper 30s in the Carrizo Plain. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and foothill snow
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ051-240145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to around
50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ038-240145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and foothill snow showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and foothill snow showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s and
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ087-240145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
CAZ550-240145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ549-240145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
439 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Hall
