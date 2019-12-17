CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph late in the day.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15

to 20 mph in the foothills in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph,

strongest western and northern portions, decreasing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60

mph. Isolated gusts to 70 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60

mph this evening, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing temperatures in wind

sheltered areas early. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas

of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s t0 lower 40s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph from mid morning

through mid afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 30 to 45 mph

with gusts to 65 mph. Isolated gusts to 75 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the evening

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper

40s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 at high elevations. Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s

and 40s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds increasing to 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

341 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

