CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

977 FPUS56 KLOX 191059

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

CAZ041-200130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Long Beach and Torrance

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Local north winds around 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ087-200130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon, Catalina Airport, and Two Harbors

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ040-200130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Oxnard, Ventura, Camarillo, and Point Mugu

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ039-200130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Lows in the 40s to

around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows in the 40s

to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ548-200130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pomona, Pasadena, East Los Angeles, El Monte,

West Covina, Alhambra, and Whittier

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ547-200130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Van Nuys

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ088-200130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ045-200130-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, and Moorpark

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ044-200130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, and Ojai

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ046-200130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-200130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Falling Springs

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows from the mid

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-200130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Topatopa Peak and Reyes Peak

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Lows from the 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and

peaks.

$$

CAZ059-200130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ052-200130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain and Miranda Pine Mountain

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-200130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, and Pismo Beach

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the

beaches to the upper 50s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 50s inland. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 50s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 50s inland.

$$

CAZ035-200130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Point Arguello

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ036-200130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang, Lake Cachuma, and Santa Ynez

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ051-200130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ037-200130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Margarita, Atascadero, Paso Robles, and Shandon

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ038-200130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-200130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ549-200130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

259 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

