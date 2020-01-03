CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

761 FPUS56 KLOX 031126

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

CAZ041-040100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70. Hills and canyons, northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ040-040100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph into the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ547-040100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph into

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds 10

to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-040100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Hills and canyons, East winds around 15 mph into the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ045-040100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70. East winds 15 to 25 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North to northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ044-040100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70. East winds 15 to 25 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North to

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ046-040100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph into the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-040100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ053-054-040100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph into the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. A

slight chance of showers. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

CAZ059-040100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ039-040100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Hills and canyons, North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ034-035-040100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

around 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower 60s inland.

CAZ036-040100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ037-040100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ038-040100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ052-040100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ051-040100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ087-040100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-040100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-040100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

326 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Kittell

