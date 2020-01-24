CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

633 FPUS56 KLOX 241112

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

CAZ041-250030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-250030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ040-250030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-250030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Local

northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid to upper 50s in the hills. Areas of north winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 30 mph below passes and canyons,

diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Local north winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the

mid to upper 50s in the hills. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the mid to

upper 50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ548-250030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-250030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Local north winds

15 to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the mid

to upper 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to

mid 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the lower

to mid 50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower

to mid 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ046-250030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local

north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ088-250030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Local north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of north winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ044-045-250030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Areas of north to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-250030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph,

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ053-250030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-250030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ052-250030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ034-250030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ035-250030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense early with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s except around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ036-250030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense early with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ037-250030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Local dense fog

early, with visibilities one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ051-250030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Local dense

fog early, with visibilities one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-250030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Local dense

fog early, with visibilities one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-250030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-250030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

312 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

