CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Below passes and canyons...north winds to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph later in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. In the foothills...north winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 15

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Non accumulating snow possible after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest in the east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40 except the upper 20s

in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the

20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s

to mid 30s at low elevations to 18 to 26 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid

30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 14 to 21 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 20s

to mid 30s at low elevations to 14 to 21 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s

to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s to

around 50. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except the upper

30s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. A

slight chance of snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 40s to

around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s to around 60 inland. Lows

in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches

to the mid 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the

upper 60s inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 50s near the coast to around 60 interior. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the

coast to the mid 60s interior.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

