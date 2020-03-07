CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020
_____
110 FPUS56 KLOX 071102
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
CAZ041-080100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-080100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy. A 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-080100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-080100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ548-080100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-080100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-080100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around
60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ044-045-080100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the 60s to around 70 except around 60 nearest the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-080100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CAZ059-080100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ054-080100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet late. Highs from
the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs
from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight.
Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet. Lows from
the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the upper 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
showers in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the
mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs mid 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows from the mid 40s
to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-080100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or
no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to
6000 feet late. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at
high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the late
evening and early morning, then decreasing to 5000 feet early in
the morning. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet. Light snow
accumulations possible. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level
6500 to 7000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the mid 40s to
lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then rain or snow
after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers. Lows from the
40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the
50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-080100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or
no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the
lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet.
Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the mid
40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from
around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows from the upper 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-080100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the
mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.
South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland.
$$
CAZ036-080100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ037-080100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ051-080100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ038-080100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ549-080100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-080100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
302 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain. Highs from the lower to mid
50s near the coast to the lower to mid 60s interior. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather