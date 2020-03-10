CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020
331 FPUS56 KLOX 101002
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
CAZ041-102345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, becoming partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ087-102345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ040-102345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ039-102345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a 20
percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 40
percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ548-102345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ547-102345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ088-102345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ045-102345-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ044-102345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and
60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
CAZ046-102345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs mid 60s to around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ054-102345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with widespread showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning and chance of thuderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with widespread showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening and a slight chance of thuderstorms
after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 to
7000 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to
7500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the upper
50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a
slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the mid
40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from
the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower
50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows
from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from
the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s at high elevations.
CAZ053-102345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with widespread showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning and chance of thuderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations
to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Southeast winds 15
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with widespread showers. A chance of thunderstorms
in the evening and a slight chance of thuderstorms after midnight.
Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the
mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow
after midnight. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations
to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s
to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the
mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50
at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows
from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
CAZ059-102345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
CAZ052-102345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with widespread showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s
to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the
upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the
mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows
in the 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
CAZ034-102345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s
inland. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CAZ035-102345-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph gusts with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ036-102345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ051-102345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a 20
percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s
and 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
CAZ037-102345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
CAZ038-102345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a 20
percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows mid to upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
CAZ550-102345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ549-102345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
302 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
