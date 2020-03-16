CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020

521 FPUS56 KLOX 161010

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

CAZ041-162330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. South winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-162330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

Areas of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ040-162330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-162330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ548-162330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-162330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-162330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows mid to upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ045-162330-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-162330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 30s to around

40. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

CAZ046-162330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of showers 40

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-162330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing

to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 7 inches. Storm total snow

accumulation around 10 inches. Lows from the 30s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to

around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-162330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around 8 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

around 4 inches. Storm total snow accumulation around 12 inches.

Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 15 to 22 in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low

elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-162330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain decreasing after midnight. snow possible in the

foothills. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow possible in the foothills. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow possible in the foothills. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow possible in the foothills. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ052-162330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation around 6 inches. Snow

level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet early in the afternoon,

then decreasing to 4000 feet late in the afternoon. Highs from

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 4

inches. Storm total snow accumulation around 10 inches. Lows from

the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-162330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s

inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 50s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at the beaches to around 60 inland. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-162330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-162330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-162330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet late. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after

midnight, then decreasing to 2500 feet early in the morning. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm

total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows upper 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ037-162330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows upper 20s and 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ038-162330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

15 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet early in

the morning. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows upper 20s to

mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500

feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-162330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-162330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

310 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around

50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

ASR

