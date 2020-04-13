CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
_____
587 FPUS56 KLOX 131043
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
CAZ041-132345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
CAZ040-132345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning and early
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s inland. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ039-132345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of north
winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
CAZ087-132345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ044-132345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning and early afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Local northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ045-132345-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph
in the morning and early afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Local
northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of
northeast 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ547-132345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the
morning and early afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Local north
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ548-132345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ088-132345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Local
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15
to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ046-132345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ059-132345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph from mid morning through mid
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ054-132345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and a slight chance of rain
in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Areas
of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from
the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around
50 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-132345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and a slight chance of rain in
the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the
upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming North
15 to 25 mph late.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from
the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-132345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Areas of
northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph. diminishing late.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to
mid 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-132345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
the beaches to the mid 60s inland. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the
70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the
70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 60s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ035-132345-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the
70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the
70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ036-132345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ037-132345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-132345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ038-132345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
CAZ550-132345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the
coast to the upper 60s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-132345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the
coast to the mid 60s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather