CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
CAZ041-030015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80
at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the
beaches to 93 to 100 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
CAZ087-030015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ040-030015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at
the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
CAZ039-030015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower 70s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s except the upper 60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ548-030015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 98 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ547-030015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
South winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ088-030015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
CAZ045-030015-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ044-030015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ046-030015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70 except the upper 50s colder valleys.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ054-030015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations
to the 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ053-030015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations
to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ059-030015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest in western
foothills.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest in
western foothills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15
to 25 mph. Winds strongest in western foothills.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest in western foothills.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ052-030015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70
at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ034-030015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70
at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
CAZ035-030015-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70
at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
CAZ036-030015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ051-030015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ037-030015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ038-030015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ550-030015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to
the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s near the
coast to the upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the
upper 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior.
CAZ549-030015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
309 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25
to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
