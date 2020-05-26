CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

_____

148 FPUS56 KLOX 261017

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

CAZ041-270015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-270015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s across the

interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s to around 90 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 across the

interior.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s to around 90

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ040-270015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-270015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s cooler

beaches.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-270015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ547-270015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-270015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid to upper 50s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid

50s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower

80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-270015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ044-045-270015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ054-270015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-270015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around

80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-270015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

$$

CAZ052-270015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10

to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50

in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-270015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 60s in

the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the lower to mid 60s

in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

lower 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ035-270015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-270015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s

to around 70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper

60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ037-270015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper

60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ051-270015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ038-270015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ549-270015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-270015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather