CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020
_____
612 FPUS56 KLOX 021001
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
CAZ041-022330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s
at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid
80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper
70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ087-022330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ040-022330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-022330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler
beaches. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid
60s to around 70 cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler
beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s
to around 70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-022330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mid 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
CAZ547-022330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to
102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-022330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ088-022330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 96 to
100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-022330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to
around 90.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s and 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ053-054-022330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower
90s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s and
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s
at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid
40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-022330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to
101. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ052-022330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at
high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s
at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at
low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-022330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the
80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid
80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid
70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-022330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ037-022330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to
101. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-022330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at
high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ038-022330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ549-022330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower
70s interior.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid
70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70
interior.
$$
CAZ550-022330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to
around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to lower 80s interior.
.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to
the mid to upper 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather