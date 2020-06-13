CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

CAZ041-140015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

CAZ087-140015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-140015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ039-140015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 cooler beaches. Below passes and canyons...

north winds 10 to 20 mph except 20 to 30 mph near Gaviota late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Below

passes and canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70

cooler beaches. Below passes and canyons...north winds 15 to 25

mph with stronger gusts near Gaviota.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Below

passes and canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Below passes and

canyons...north winds 10 to 20 mph with stronger gusts near

Gaviota.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s except the mid 60s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-140015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph. in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Local north winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ045-140015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ547-140015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ548-140015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 80.

CAZ088-140015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ046-140015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

CAZ059-140015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph and isolated gusts to 50

mph..

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ054-140015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except mostly cloudy near the Kern county line.

Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at

high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-140015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ052-140015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

CAZ035-140015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

CAZ036-140015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ037-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds around 15

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

CAZ051-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ038-140015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ550-140015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

CAZ549-140015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

