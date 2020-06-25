CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 101. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Local gusts to 45 mph in and around Lake

Palmdale.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Local gusts to 45 mph in

and around Lake Palmdale. Winds decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny...except patchy morning low clouds near Paso

Robles. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

319 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

