CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

061 FPUS56 KLOX 151036

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

CAZ041-160030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

CAZ087-160030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

CAZ040-160030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Lows around 60.

CAZ039-160030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the

mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

CAZ548-160030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-160030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s and 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ046-160030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-045-160030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-160030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ059-160030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs 92 to 102.

CAZ054-160030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 80s to

mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ053-160030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s

and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-160030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-160030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-160030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ037-160030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas

Valley after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s

in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 90s. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 84 to 100.

CAZ051-160030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-160030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ549-160030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper

60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ550-160030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

336 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

