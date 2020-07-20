CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
190 FPUS56 KLOX 201025
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
CAZ041-210015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Patchy
drizzle late. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ087-210015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior. Areas of west
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
$$
CAZ040-210015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Patchy
drizzle late. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-210015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70
cooler beaches. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph early. Areas of
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph developing in
the afternoon, mainly from Goleta westward.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches toward morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. Areas of
northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, mainly
from Goleta westward, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the hills. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler
beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around
70 cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler
beaches.
$$
CAZ548-210015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ547-210015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ046-210015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 60s to around 70 except the lower to mid 50s colder
valleys. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the
upper 40s to mid 50s colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-210015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except upper 70s
western sections. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s western
sections. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ088-210015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20
mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
CAZ059-210015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon, strongest in the western foothills.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to local 45 mph in the evening,
strongest in the western foothills, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid
70s in the hills. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ054-210015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas
of west to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph,
strongest through the Interstate 5 corridor.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas
of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, strongest
through the Interstate 5 corridor, diminishing some late.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Local
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-210015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Areas of Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Local
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-210015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Local
north winds 15 to 25 mph. Areas of northwest to north winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph developing in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 46 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Local
north winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning. West winds 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-210015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15
to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-210015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ037-210015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the
60s on the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog
with patchy drizzle after midnight in the Salinas Valley.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s on the
Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog with
patchy drizzle in the morning in the Salinas Valley.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ051-210015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-210015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ549-210015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog with
drizzle. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
$$
CAZ550-210015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
325 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog with
drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid
to upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
$$
