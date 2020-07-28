CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020
_____
998 FPUS56 KLOX 281022
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
CAZ041-290015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid
to upper 80s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of night through
morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to
the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid
80s to lower 90s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ087-290015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early
spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the 70s near the coast to the 80s to around 90 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid
80s to mid 90s interior.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
$$
CAZ040-290015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Areas of night through morning
low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ039-290015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler beaches. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
60s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s
cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to around 60 except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-290015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs 91 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s. Highs 92 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ547-290015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s
and 60s. Highs 94 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-290015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds on the coastal slopes.
Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except the lower
to mid 50s colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s
except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds on the coastal
slopes. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid
80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs
in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ044-045-290015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 92 to 102.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ088-290015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
to upper 60s. Highs 98 to 104.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ059-290015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around
70 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 50s
and 60s except lower to mid 70s in the hills. Highs 98 to 108.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ054-290015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s
in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 94 to 103 at low
elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 80s to mid
90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ053-290015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s
to lower 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations
to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-290015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 95 to 105 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 80s
to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ034-035-290015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around 90
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
to mid 90s inland.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,
otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60.
$$
CAZ036-290015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of night through
morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,
otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ037-290015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 102. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 70
in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s
to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
Highs 91 to 106.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 101. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s except the upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
$$
CAZ051-290015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 91 to 101 at
low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in
colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ038-290015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s and 60s. Highs 96 to 107.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-290015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to
the lower 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
$$
CAZ550-290015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to
the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to
the lower 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80
interior.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather