CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

674 FPUS56 KLOX 251018

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

CAZ041-260100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid

90s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid

90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s to mid 90s inland. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ087-260100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

$$

CAZ040-260100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-260100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15

mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15

to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph..

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-260100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-260100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ046-260100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-260100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs 88 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-260100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 93 to 101.

$$

CAZ059-260100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ054-260100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-260100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-260100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-260100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Locally

desne fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less

through mid morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around 90

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds,

otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ036-260100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Locally

desne fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less

through mid morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West

afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ037-260100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo

Plain. Highs 85 to 100.

$$

CAZ051-260100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-260100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ549-260100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

$$

CAZ550-260100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather