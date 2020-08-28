CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

475 FPUS56 KLOX 281030

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

CAZ041-282330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog near Palos

Verdes Peninsula. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

CAZ040-282330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-282330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in

the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

CAZ087-282330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper

80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper

80s interior.

CAZ548-282330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ547-282330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ044-045-282330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Mainly at the top of the Conejo Grade in Newbury Park.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 nearest the

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the

lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

CAZ088-282330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ046-282330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ054-282330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-282330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Strongest around Lake

Palmdale in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Strongest around

Lake Palmdale.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

CAZ053-282330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

mid 90s inland.

CAZ036-282330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ052-282330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ038-282330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

CAZ051-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 97 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

CAZ037-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 60s in

the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

CAZ550-282330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

CAZ549-282330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

322 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

