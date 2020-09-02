CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020
297 FPUS56 KLOX 021040
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
CAZ041-022315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the
beaches to 95 to 105 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at the
beaches to 97 to 107 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the
beaches to 90 to 100 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper
80s to mid 90s inland.
CAZ040-022315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80
inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the
upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at the beaches to 92 to
102 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the
lower to mid 90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to around 90 inland.
CAZ039-022315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s
to around 80 cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except around
80 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except the
lower to mid 80s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid 80s to around
90 cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except around
80 in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s
except the mid to upper 70s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ087-022315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 near the
coast to 97 to 103 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 near the coast to 99 to
105 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the
coast to the mid to upper 90s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around
90 interior.
CAZ547-022315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 116.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.
CAZ548-022315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.
CAZ044-045-022315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to
mid 80s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
around 80 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 110 except 94 to 100 nearest the
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
the upper 70s to mid 80s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 112 except 96 to 101 nearest the
coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
around 80 in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 113 except the mid to upper 90s
nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106 except around 90 nearest the
coast.
CAZ088-022315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.
CAZ046-022315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid to
upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid to upper 80s
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 113 except 94 to 100 coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 115 except 96 to 101 coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106 except around 90 coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80 except
the mid to upper 60s colder valleys.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid 80s to around
90 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
CAZ054-022315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 110 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 90s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 102 to 112 at low elevations to 92 to
100 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 102 to 111 at low elevations to
92 to 100 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s
at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 106 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
CAZ053-022315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 101 to 109 at low elevations to
91 to 100 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 103 to 111 at low elevations to 93 to
101 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 101 to 111 at low elevations to
the 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 106 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
CAZ059-022315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Local gusts to 35 mph around Lake Palmdale.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
around 80 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s
except around 80 in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.
CAZ034-035-022315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around
90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except
the mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to 92 to
102 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the
beaches to 99 to 109 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the
mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the
beaches to 99 to 109 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to 91 to
101 inland.
CAZ036-022315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.
CAZ052-022315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the
80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 107 at low elevations to the
90s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 103 to 110 at low elevations to
95 to 101 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 106 to 113 at low elevations to 98 to
104 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 106 to 114 at low elevations to
96 to 104 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 107 at low elevations to the
90s at high elevations.
CAZ038-022315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
CAZ051-022315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 105 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the
mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations
to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 108 to 114 at low elevations to
100 to 106 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
CAZ037-022315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs 85 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid
60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except
the mid to upper 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s
except the mid to upper 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.
CAZ549-022315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to
the upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the
mid to upper 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the
lower 80s interior.
CAZ550-022315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
340 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to around 90 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the
coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s near the coast
to 94 to 100 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the
coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around
90 interior.
