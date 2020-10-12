CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020
_____
412 FPUS56 KLOX 121018
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
CAZ041-122345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to the 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the
beaches to the 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to the 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to the 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-122345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the
mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
to upper 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around
70 except the mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the
mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around
70 except the mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
80s to around 90 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the mid 70s to around
80 across the interior.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
80s to around 90 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except
the mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
$$
CAZ040-122345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the
upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper
80s to mid 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ039-122345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
lower 70s in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except
around 80 cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the lower 70s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the
mid 70s to lower 80s cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid
70s to lower 80s cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
around 70 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower
to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to
upper 60s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except
around 70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-122345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ547-122345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 00s and 90s. Areas of north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the
lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-122345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of north
winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s except the
mid to upper 60s colder valleys.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except upper 80s coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s except the
mid to upper 50s colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s
except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around
80 except around 60 colder valleys.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s except the mid to
upper 50s colder valleys.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s
except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except
around 80 coastal slopes.
$$
CAZ044-045-122345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the lower to mid 70s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the
lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southeast winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ088-122345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s to around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
90.
$$
CAZ059-122345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds 10
to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
the lower to mid 60s in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the
lower to mid 60s in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ054-122345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25
mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20
mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
80s to around 90 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-122345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25
mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph late.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20
mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s to around 80 at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-122345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20
mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around
80 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-122345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to mid 80s at the coolest
beaches to 92 to 102 inland. Local north to northeast winds 15 to
25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid 60s to mid 70s in the hills and in breezy areas. Local north
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at the beaches
to the 90s inland. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
mid 60s to mid 70s in the hills and in breezy areas. Local north
to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the 90s inland. Local north to northeast winds 15 to
20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except around 70 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s
in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-122345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Local northeast winds 15 to 20
mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Local northeast winds 15 to 20
mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
60s in the hills. Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ037-122345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the upper 50s to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the lower to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the lower to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to
mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ051-122345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ038-122345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ549-122345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the
mid to upper 70s across the interior.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the
upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the
mid to upper 70s across the interior.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to
the lower 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s
except the mid to upper 70s across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the
lower 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s
except the mid to upper 70s across the interior.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the
lower 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near
the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior.
$$
CAZ550-122345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
318 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to
the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the
lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the upper 60s across the interior.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather