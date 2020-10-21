CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...CORRECTED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
Corrected Santa Clarita Valley for today
CAZ041-212330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland.
CAZ040-212330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ547-212330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ548-212330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
CAZ046-212330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ044-045-212330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 in the Ojai
Valley.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60 except around 50 in the Ojai
Valley.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except
the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ088-212330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
Corrected
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one-quarter mile or
less. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ053-212330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations
to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog with drizzle after midnight. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 20s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to 19 to 27 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
CAZ054-212330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations
to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after
midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the
mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain and snow. Highs from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the
mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to
mid 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
CAZ059-212330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower 40s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ039-212330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ034-035-212330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning clearing to the
beaches. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s
to mid 70s inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the 70s inland.
CAZ036-212330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then
sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
CAZ052-212330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after
midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around
60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the
upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ037-212330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper
60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog with drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower 50s in
the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ051-212330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ038-212330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ087-212330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around
80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
CAZ550-212330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
to around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
CAZ549-212330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
434 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
Hall
