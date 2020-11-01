CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
898 FPUS56 KLOX 011124
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
CAZ041-020145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to
around 90 inland.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ087-020145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-020145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 80s inland.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ039-020145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s
cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-020145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ547-020145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ088-020145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ045-020145-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around
80 nearest the coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ044-020145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ046-020145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s
to lower 70s except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around
60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ054-020145-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to
lower 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to
the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s
at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-020145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to
mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper
30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the
mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-020145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the
mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
around 50 except the mid to upper 50s in the hills. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 50s
to around 60 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ052-020145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to
the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to
the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at
high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid
70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s
to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-020145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches
to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to around 60. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to
the mid 60s inland.
$$
CAZ035-020145-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. Highs from the 70s
at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland.
$$
CAZ036-020145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ051-020145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to around 60. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-020145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the
Carrizo Plain. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ038-020145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-020145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near
the coast to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to
the mid to upper 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s and 60s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near
the coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to
the mid to upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
around 70 interior.
$$
CAZ549-020145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
324 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather